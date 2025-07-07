Ajay Devgn exudes Singham aura as he jets off for promotions

TL;DR

When to watch 'Son of Sardaar 2'

Catch Son of Sardaar 2 on the big screen across India from July 25.

After its theatrical run (where it'll compete with Marvel Studios' Fantastic Four: First Steps), it's expected to land on a streaming platform—though the streaming date isn't out yet.

Have you heard the romantic song yet?

The first song, "Pehle Tu Duja Tu," is already out and gives a peek at the film's romantic vibe with Devgn and Thakur.

Plus, keep an eye out for the official trailer dropping soon.