Ajay Devgn exudes Singham aura as he jets off for promotions
Ajay Devgn is back as Jaswinder "Jassi" Singh Randhawa in Son of Sardaar 2, dropping in theaters on July 25, 2025.
Directed by Vijay Kumar Arora, the sequel brings together a fun cast—Mrunal Thakur, Sanjay Mishra, Ravi Kishan, Chunky Panday, and Vindu Dara Singh—and promises more of that signature Punjabi humor and action.
When to watch 'Son of Sardaar 2'
Catch Son of Sardaar 2 on the big screen across India from July 25.
After its theatrical run (where it'll compete with Marvel Studios' Fantastic Four: First Steps), it's expected to land on a streaming platform—though the streaming date isn't out yet.
Have you heard the romantic song yet?
The first song, "Pehle Tu Duja Tu," is already out and gives a peek at the film's romantic vibe with Devgn and Thakur.
Plus, keep an eye out for the official trailer dropping soon.