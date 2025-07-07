'Minorities in India are treated as hostages': Owaisi slams Rijiju
What's the story
Union Minister for Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi have clashed over the status of minorities in India. The spat started after Rijiju claimed that minorities get more benefits and protections than the majority community. He argued that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government has ensured active participation of minority communities in India's growth story through its welfare schemes.'
Claims challenged
What Rijiju said
Rijiju's comments were made during an interview with the Indian Express, where he said minority communities receive more funds and support than Hindus. He later shared his remarks on X (formerly Twitter), asserting that India is the only country where minorities are given more benefits than the majority community. However, Owaisi strongly disagreed with Rijiju's assertions, and said, "India's minorities are not even second-class citizens anymore. We are hostages."
Rights questioned
Uphold your constitutional duties, Owaisi tells Rijiju
Owaisi accused Rijiju of portraying a false image of Indian Muslims and reminded him to uphold his constitutional duties. He said, "You are a Minister of the Indian Republic, not a monarch... Minority rights are fundamental rights, not charity." The AIMIM chief also raised concerns over issues such as lynching, illegal demolitions of Muslim properties, and hate speeches targeting minorities.
Policy criticism
Muslims are worse off than previous generations: Owaisi
Owaisi also slammed the Modi government for cutting scholarships for Muslim students and said Muslims are now worse off than previous generations. He said, "Indian Muslims are the only group whose children are now worse off than their parents or grandparents." The AIMIM chief demanded social, economic, and political justice as promised by the Constitution.
Response given
Why do minorities from neighboring countries prefer coming to India?
Owaisi also grilled Rijiju over controversial changes to the waqf law, including provisions that will see non-Muslim members on the central and state waqf boards. Responding to Owaisi's allegations, Rijiju said, "Ok... How come Minorities from our neighbouring countries prefer to come to India & our Minorities don't migrate?" He reiterated, "Prime Minister @narendramodi ji's welfare schemes are for all. The schemes of the Ministry of Minority Affairs provide additional benefits to the Minorities."