'Minorities in India are treated as hostages': Owaisi slams Rijiju

Union Minister for Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi have clashed over the status of minorities in India. The spat started after Rijiju claimed that minorities get more benefits and protections than the majority community. He argued that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government has ensured active participation of minority communities in India's growth story through its welfare schemes.'

Claims challenged What Rijiju said Rijiju's comments were made during an interview with the Indian Express, where he said minority communities receive more funds and support than Hindus. He later shared his remarks on X (formerly Twitter), asserting that India is the only country where minorities are given more benefits than the majority community. However, Owaisi strongly disagreed with Rijiju's assertions, and said, "India's minorities are not even second-class citizens anymore. We are hostages."

Rights questioned Uphold your constitutional duties, Owaisi tells Rijiju Owaisi accused Rijiju of portraying a false image of Indian Muslims and reminded him to uphold his constitutional duties. He said, "You are a Minister of the Indian Republic, not a monarch... Minority rights are fundamental rights, not charity." The AIMIM chief also raised concerns over issues such as lynching, illegal demolitions of Muslim properties, and hate speeches targeting minorities.

Policy criticism Muslims are worse off than previous generations: Owaisi Owaisi also slammed the Modi government for cutting scholarships for Muslim students and said Muslims are now worse off than previous generations. He said, "Indian Muslims are the only group whose children are now worse off than their parents or grandparents." The AIMIM chief demanded social, economic, and political justice as promised by the Constitution.