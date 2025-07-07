Next Article
Entertainment • Jul 07, 2025
Panchayat Season 5: Release year revealed
Amazon Prime Video and The Viral Fever have officially announced Panchayat Season 5, set to release in 2026.
This comes right after the huge success of Season 4, which dropped on June 24 and was watched in over 180 countries.
The poster brings back fan favorites like Jitendra Kumar, Raghubir Yadav, and Neena Gupta.
TL;DR
'Panchayat' has been a relatable take on rural life
Since its start in 2020, Panchayat has stood out for its honest and funny look at rural life through Abhishek Tripathi's journey from engineering grad to village secretary.
With Season 4 ending on a cliffhanger, fans are buzzing about what comes next for Abhishek and the rest of Phulera's crew.
If you love relatable characters and small-town stories with heart, this one's worth keeping an eye on.