Panchayat Season 5: Release year revealed

TL;DR

'Panchayat' has been a relatable take on rural life

Since its start in 2020, Panchayat has stood out for its honest and funny look at rural life through Abhishek Tripathi's journey from engineering grad to village secretary.

With Season 4 ending on a cliffhanger, fans are buzzing about what comes next for Abhishek and the rest of Phulera's crew.

If you love relatable characters and small-town stories with heart, this one's worth keeping an eye on.