A.R. Rahman announces Hyderabad concert date

'The Wonderment Tour' celebrates Rahman's global impact on music

This tour kicked off in Mumbai and is all about honoring Rahman's global impact on music, promising fans an immersive blend of classic vibes and modern sounds.

Tickets for the Hyderabad concert go live on July 14 via Zomato's District app.

Organized by Hyderabad Talkies, EVA Live, and Xora, the team says they're excited to bring fans "unparalleled live music experiences" with Rahman at the helm.