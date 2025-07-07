Next Article
Entertainment • Jul 07, 2025
A.R. Rahman announces Hyderabad concert date
A.R. Rahman is finally coming back to Hyderabad for a live concert on November 8 at Ramoji Film City—his first show in the city since 2017.
The event is part of his "The Wonderment Tour" and will feature a mix of his legendary film tracks and fresh new music, all celebrating his incredible three-decade journey.
TL;DR
'The Wonderment Tour' celebrates Rahman's global impact on music
This tour kicked off in Mumbai and is all about honoring Rahman's global impact on music, promising fans an immersive blend of classic vibes and modern sounds.
Tickets for the Hyderabad concert go live on July 14 via Zomato's District app.
Organized by Hyderabad Talkies, EVA Live, and Xora, the team says they're excited to bring fans "unparalleled live music experiences" with Rahman at the helm.