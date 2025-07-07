Ashutosh Gupta named Coursera's new MD for India, Asia Pacific
What's the story
Coursera, a leading online learning platform, has appointed Ashutosh Gupta as the Managing Director for India and Asia-Pacific (APAC). In his new role, Gupta will lead the company's enterprise business across the region. He will work closely with companies, campuses, and governments to equip students and employees with skills needed in today's digital economy.
Leadership profile
Gupta's extensive experience makes him ideal for the role
Gupta's extensive experience in the region makes him an ideal candidate to lead Coursera's next phase of growth. Karine Allouche, General Manager at Coursera, said Gupta's understanding of public-private partnerships and his ability to scale regional businesses will be crucial as they help institutions navigate rapid change. His appointment comes at a time when the demand for industry-aligned micro-credentials, AI-powered tools, and credit pathways is growing across APAC.
Career journey
Over 20 years of leadership experience in India and SEA
Gupta has over 20 years of leadership experience in India and Southeast Asia, focusing on business growth, digital innovation, and scaling operations. He was an Operating Partner at Avataar Ventures where he advised SaaS companies on go-to-market strategy across India, SEA, and the Middle East. He has also held senior positions at Google, Cognizant Technologies Solutions Corp., and Infosys Ltd., leading global transformation programs and managing strategic client relationships.
Future plans
Asia Pacific is the center of AI-led transformation, says Gupta
Gupta sees APAC, with its large and young population, as the center of AI-led transformation. He has worked closely with institutions across the region and understands the value of trusted, flexible learning. "I'm excited to build on Coursera's mission and help more learners unlock opportunity at scale," he said. His appointment comes as Coursera expands its footprint in APAC, where demand for industry-aligned micro-credentials is surging. Coursera serves over 59 million learners and hundreds of enterprise clients across the region.