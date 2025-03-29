What's the story

Charlie Javice, the founder of financial aid start-up Frank, has been convicted of defrauding JPMorgan Chase.

A Manhattan federal court jury reached the verdict on Friday after a five-week trial.

Along with her co-defendant Olivier Amar, she now faces decades in prison for conspiracy, bank fraud, and wire fraud. Amar served as Frank's chief growth and acquisition officer.

The sentencing is set for July 23.