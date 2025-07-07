Sardaar Ji 3 nears $5 million mark overseas

TL;DR

'Sardaar Ji 3' shows just how global Punjabi cinema has become

Pakistan led the way in first-week earnings (PKR 23 crore), but there's still room to grow once cinemas reopen.

The film is also doing well in the Middle East and UK, thanks to strong support from Punjabi communities there.

After a slow start, Canada and Australia picked up during the second weekend.

Despite not releasing in India due to casting choices, Sardaar Ji 3 has already made $4.975 million overseas—showing just how global Punjabi cinema has become.