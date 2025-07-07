Sardaar Ji 3 nears $5 million mark overseas
Diljit Dosanjh's latest film, Sardaar Ji 3, is about to hit the $5 million mark in international box offices.
Even with a 35% drop from its opening weekend and cinema closures in Pakistan for Muharram, the movie pulled in another $1.1 million—putting it in contention to overtake Jatt & Juliet 3 overseas as one of the top-grossing Punjabi films abroad.
Pakistan led the way in first-week earnings (PKR 23 crore), but there's still room to grow once cinemas reopen.
The film is also doing well in the Middle East and UK, thanks to strong support from Punjabi communities there.
After a slow start, Canada and Australia picked up during the second weekend.
Despite not releasing in India due to casting choices, Sardaar Ji 3 has already made $4.975 million overseas—showing just how global Punjabi cinema has become.