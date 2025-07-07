Murderbaad trailer released: A new-age romantic thriller by Arnab Chatterjee
The trailer for "Murderbaad" just dropped, teasing a gripping mix of romance and crime set in Jaipur.
Directed, written, and produced by 25-year-old Arnab Chatterjee, the story kicks off with a guest vanishing from a palace—setting off an investigation that blurs the lines between love and suspicion.
The film hits theaters July 18 this year.
'Where is the guest?' asks the trailer
Opening with the haunting question "Where Is the Guest? ", the trailer sets a tense mood backed by music from Shaan, Nakash Aziz, and Amit Kumar.
Starring Nakul Roshan Sahdev and Kanikka Kapur alongside veterans like Sharib Hashmi and Amole Gupte, "Murderbaad" promises psychological twists in a classic whodunit style.
The film is set in Jaipur
With cinematography by Binod Pradhan and action designed by Sham Kaushal, the film blends Indian settings with sharp thriller storytelling—exploring hidden emotions against Jaipur's vibrant backdrop.