Murderbaad trailer released: A new-age romantic thriller by Arnab Chatterjee

'Where is the guest?' asks the trailer

Opening with the haunting question "Where Is the Guest? ", the trailer sets a tense mood backed by music from Shaan, Nakash Aziz, and Amit Kumar.

Starring Nakul Roshan Sahdev and Kanikka Kapur alongside veterans like Sharib Hashmi and Amole Gupte, "Murderbaad" promises psychological twists in a classic whodunit style.

The film is set in Jaipur

With cinematography by Binod Pradhan and action designed by Sham Kaushal, the film blends Indian settings with sharp thriller storytelling—exploring hidden emotions against Jaipur's vibrant backdrop.