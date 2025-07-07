'Ramayana' debate: Is it 'Ramayana' or 'Ramayan'?

'It's Ramayan, not Ramayana': Industrialist blasts Ranbir-starrer, gets schooled instead

By Shreya Mukherjee 02:40 pm Jul 07, 202502:40 pm

The title of the upcoming Hindi film Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi, has sparked a debate on social media. Industrialist Nikhil Chitale questioned the anglicized version of the title and demanded it be changed to preserve Indian culture and linguistic authenticity. He took to X (formerly Twitter) to express his frustration, writing: "It's Ramayan, not Ramayana. It's Ram, not Rama." "We need to avoid the anglicization of our words. Our heritage doesn't need a colonial accent."