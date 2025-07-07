How Emma Watson built her legacy beyond Hermione

Emma Watson , who has played the iconic role of Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter franchise, has become a cultural icon across America. From being a child actor to a world-renowned public figure, Watson's journey has been defined by her commitment to a range of causes and her capacity to inspire millions. Here's how she got there, through her work in film, activism, and education.

Film career 'Harry Potter' fame and beyond Watson's Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter series launched her into superstardom. The film's popularity was off the charts, grossing billions across the globe. Watson's performance was appreciated for its depth and maturity, paving the way for a successful career outside the wizarding world. Post Harry Potter, she took on a variety of roles that highlighted her versatility as an actor.

Activism Advocacy for gender equality Watson is a strong advocate of gender equality. She started the HeForShe campaign with UN Women in 2014, asking men to actively support gender equality. Her speech at the United Nations went viral, reaching millions around the world and initiating conversations about feminism and equal rights.

Education Commitment to education Despite a busy schedule with her career in acting, Watson made education a priority. She joined Brown University and focused on her studies between shoots. Graduating with a degree in English literature, Watson demonstrated her commitment to learn and growing. Her academic journey has been the biggest motivation for many young people, inspiring them to pursue education as fiercely as their careers.