The roles that made Jack Nicholson a Hollywood legend

Jack Nicholson is a revered actor, who has given us some of the most versatile performances across genres. Over the last six decades, he has played many memorable characters that have made a permanent mark on the cinema. Here are five of his most iconic roles. From intense dramas to thrilling mysteries, these roles will show you what an actor Nicholson is.

Mental institution drama 'One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest' In One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest, Nicholson is a rebellious patient at a mental institution, Randle McMurphy. His performance won him an Academy Award for Best Actor. The movie revolves around the theme of individuality against authority, with Nicholson's character taking on the oppressive system at the institution. His performance is both charismatic and poignant, making it one of his finest roles.

Psychological thriller 'The Shining' In the iconic film The Shining, Nicholson stars as Jack Torrance, a writer who spirals into a hellish experience while caretaking a secluded hotel. Nicholson's performance is gripping and fierce, perfectly portraying the complex unraveling of his character. The film has since become a classic, with Nicholson's performance at the center of it all.

Neo-noir mystery 'Chinatown' In Roman Polanski's Chinatown, Nicholson plays private investigator J.J. Gittes. Set in 1930s Los Angeles, the neo-noir mystery delves into the themes of corruption and deceit in the city's water supply system. Nicholson's nuanced performance further adds depth to the character of Gittes as he wades through complex moral dilemmas and unearths dark secrets.

Romantic comedy-drama 'As Good As It Gets' Nicholson has another Academy Award for Best Actor under his belt for his role in As Good as It Gets. He plays the role of Melvin Udall, an obsessive-compulsive novelist who forms unlikely friendships with a waitress and an artist neighbor. The movie strikes a perfect balance between humor and heart-warming moments as Melvin learns to open up emotionally through these relationships.