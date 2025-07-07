Infosys sends warning emails to staff working beyond 9 hours

The new system comes into play after Infosys adopted a hybrid work model for its 323,500 employees. When an employee exceeds the standard working hours, HR is alerted and sends detailed notifications about their remote working days, total hours worked, and daily averages. The company's workplace policy mandates employees to work from the office at least 10 days a month.

Balance focus

HR's advice to employees

The HR communications from Infosys stress that while the company appreciates employee commitment, a healthy work-life balance is equally important for their well-being and long-term professional success. The emails further advise employees to take regular breaks during their workday, inform their managers if they are feeling overwhelmed or need support with reviewing priorities. They also suggest delegating tasks or redistributing responsibilities as appropriate and taking time off to recharge during off-hours.