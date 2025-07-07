Next Article
Entertainment • Jul 07, 2025
YouTuber Amit Bhadana to star in upcoming feature film
Amit Bhadana, the YouTube star with over 24 million subscribers, is stepping into mainstream cinema as a lead actor—making him the first Indian YouTuber to headline a major film.
He shared that acting in movies has always been his dream, and he's genuinely excited for what's next.
Moving from digital content to films is no small leap
Known for his relatable storytelling and massive social media following, Bhadana said he started making YouTube videos hoping a big banner would notice him someday.
"I have always taken up challenging tasks," he reflected. While moving from digital content to films is no small leap, he feels ready for it.
The movie begins filming later this year, with more details on cast and crew coming soon.