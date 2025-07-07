After nipah virus death in Malappuram, another critical in Palakkad

A 38-year-old woman from Thachanattukara in north Kerala's Palakkad is currently undergoing treatment for the Nipah virus at the Government Medical College in Kozhikode . The patient's condition remains critical, prompting state health minister Veena George to assure that "all available treatment is being provided." This case marks the first reported Nipah infection in Palakkad.

Treatment update Patient has been administered monoclonal antibody treatment George confirmed that the patient has been administered monoclonal antibody treatment as per protocol. The second dose was given on Monday morning. "This is the first Nipah case reported in Palakkad. The patient's condition remains critical, but all available treatment is being provided," she said after a high-level review meeting at Palakkad Medical College.

Contact tracing 173 contacts related to patient identified George also revealed that a total of 173 contacts related to the patient have been identified. This includes 100 primary and 73 secondary contacts. Among them, 52 are high-risk, and 48 are low-risk individuals. Five samples have tested negative so far, with four more to be tested at Manjeri Medical College on Monday. A three-kilometer radius around the patient's house has been declared a containment zone with strict surveillance by district authorities.

Recent fatality Girl from Malappuram died of Nipah infection The development comes after an 18-year-old girl from Malappuram's Chettiyarangadi died of the Nipah virus last week. The infection was confirmed by Pune's National Institute of Virology (NIV). Initial tests had indicated the presence of the virus, which subsequently led to her diagnosis and treatment at a private hospital in Kozhikode. She died at the hospital.