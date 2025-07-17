Indians with best Test innings figures at Old Trafford

Over the years, Indian bowlers have delivered some memorable and riveting performances on English soil. Dominating the English batters, who toil in county cricket, is no mean feat. Notably, the iconic Old Trafford is one such ground where India are yet to prevail in Tests. On this note, have a look at the best Test innings figures for India on this ground.

#1 Dilip Doshi: 6/102 vs England, 1982 Dilip Doshi, who passed away in June this year, occupies the top spot on this list. He is the only Indian to have taken six wickets in an innings at Old Trafford (Tests). Doshi took 6/102 in 47.1 overs in the 1982 Test against England, which ended in a draw. England racked up 425 in their only innings, with India responding firmly (379/8).

#2 Lala Amarnath: 5/96 vs England, 1946 Lala Amarnath, India's first-ever centurion in Test cricket, follows Doshi on this elite list. A year before India's independence, he took a special fifer against England (1946 Old Trafford Test). He scalped 5/96 as England scored 294 in the first innings. The match got exciting toward the end. Chasing 278, India saved the match, finishing for 152/9. Ranga Sohoni and Dattaram Hindlekar returned unbeaten.