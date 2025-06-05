What's the story

Though Mumbai Indians fell short of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) title, their star batter Suryakumar Yadav was named the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the season.

The announcement was made after Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) defeated Punjab Kings in a thrilling final on Tuesday.

Despite his team's early exit from the tournament, SKY's brilliance and match-winning contributions stood out throughout the season.

Here we look at MI players who have received the MVP award.