These Mumbai Indians players clinched MVP awards in IPL history
What's the story
Though Mumbai Indians fell short of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) title, their star batter Suryakumar Yadav was named the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the season.
The announcement was made after Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) defeated Punjab Kings in a thrilling final on Tuesday.
Despite his team's early exit from the tournament, SKY's brilliance and match-winning contributions stood out throughout the season.
Here we look at MI players who have received the MVP award.
#1
Suryakumar Yadav in IPL 2025
Suryakumar had a stellar IPL 2025 with the bat, scoring 717 runs in 16 matches at an average of 65.18.
The MVP of the season became the first non-opener to score over 700 runs in an IPL season, hitting five fifties along the way.
His overall strike rate was also impressive at a staggering 167.91, which was game-changing for Mumbai Indians throughout the tournament.
SKY was instrumental in taking MI to Qualifier 2, where they were beaten by Punjab Kings.
Information
SKY scripted this record in IPL 2025
It is worth noting that Suryakumar scored 25+ runs in all 16 innings (IPL 2025), the most such scores for a batter in a T20 tournament. No other batter has even 14 such scores in this regard. Meanwhile, Gujarat Titans opener Sai Sudharsan (759) was the only other batter with 700-plus runs in IPL 2025.
#2
Sachin Tendulkar in 2010
The legendary Sachin Tendulkar is the only other MI player with the MVP honor.
He hammered 618 runs from 15 games at an average of 47.53 in IPL 2010, as MI finished as the runners-up.
His strike rate in the season read 132.61. Tendulkar smacked 5 half-centuries in his record-breaking season as he also received the Orange Cap.
Earlier in IPL 2025, Suryakumar broke Tendulkar's record for most runs for MI in an IPL season.