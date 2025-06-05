IPL 2025: Presenting the best overseas players of the season
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 was a season of thrilling cricketing action, with Royal Challengers Bengaluru lifting their maiden trophy after defeating Punjab Kings by six runs in the final.
While Indian players dominated the spotlight, several international stars also made significant contributions to their respective teams.
Let's take a look at the top five overseas performers of IPL 2025.
#1
Mitchell Marsh - Lucknow Super Giants
Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh was in top form for Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), giving explosive starts at the top of the order.
One of his best performances came against Gujarat Titans, where he scored a stunning 117.
Marsh overall racked up 627 runs from 13 games at 48.23 in IPL 2025. His strike rate reads 163.70 as the tally includes six fifties besides a ton.
Notably, Marsh could not contribute with the ball due to fitness issues.
#2
Nicholas Pooran - Lucknow Super Giants
Nicholas Pooran is another LSG star on this list.
The West Indian wicketkeeper-batter showcased his power-hitting skills this season as he clobbered the most number of sixes (40).
An unbeaten 87 off just 36 balls against Kolkata Knight Riders was the highlight of Pooran's campaign.
Though his form faltered in the second half of the season, Pooran finished with 524 runs from 14 matches at 43.66.
The tally includes five fifties and a majestic strike rate of 196.25.
#3
Josh Hazlewood - Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood was instrumental in RCB's title-winning campaign.
His control and precision with the new ball were exemplary as he picked up 22 wickets from 12 games at an average of 17.54 (ER: 8.77).
This includes a solitary four-fer as he recorded the joint-third-most wickets in IPL 2025.
Hazlewood was RCB's go-to man in pressure situations, delivering more often than not.
#4
Jos Buttler - Gujarat Titans
England's white-ball captain Jos Buttler brought firepower to the top order of Gujarat Titans.
While Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill's brilliance while opening the batting headlined GT's campaign, Buttler was equally brilliant at number three if not more.
Having played 14 games this season, Buttler scored 538 runs at 59.77 as his strike rate was a stunning 163.03.
Buttler hammered five fifties as 97* was his best score.
#5
Noor Ahmad - Chennai Super Kings
Afghanistan's mystery spinner Noor Ahmad, who played for Chennai Super Kings, impressed with his deceptive variations and composure under pressure.
Despite his team's last-place finish, Noor was particularly effective against the opposition's middle order.
With 24 wickets at 17 from 14 games, Noor finished as the second-highest wicket-taker this year.
His economy was 8.16 as the tally included a couple of four-wicket hauls.