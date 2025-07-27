UP: Muslim girl allegedly murdered after eloping with Dalit youth

In Uttar Pradesh 's Baghpat district, a 17-year-old Muslim girl was allegedly murdered by her family after she eloped with a 19-year-old Dalit boy. The incident came to light when villagers saw strangulation marks on the girl's neck during her burial. Her father, Waris, uncle Matlubh, and cousin Sadik from Palda village have been arrested in connection with the crime.

Relationship tensions Relationship lasted over 18 months The girl was in a relationship with Sagar Kashyap, a scheduled caste youth from the same village. Their love affair lasted over 18 months despite strong opposition from the girl's family due to caste and religious differences. The girl's grandfather is a known Samajwadi Party worker with political influence in the area.

Forced return Couple tied up, publicly thrashed The couple eloped to Himachal Pradesh's Una district on July 15, where Sagar worked at a brick kiln. However, the girl's family traced them and brought them back to their village in a car, allegedly beating them throughout the journey. They were then tied near a tubewell in the village and publicly thrashed.

Murder cover-up Burial of girl The girl's family allegedly strangled her on July 23 and passed off her death as tuberculosis. They buried her quietly, but villagers noticed bruises and strangulation marks during the burial. Sagar and his family filed a complaint at the Baraut police station on July 24, alleging murder. Superintendent of Police Suraj Kumar Rai confirmed that further action would depend on the autopsy report after exhumation for postmortem examination.