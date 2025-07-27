'Mickey 17' to stream on JioHotstar from August 7
What's the story
The acclaimed science fiction black comedy, Mickey 17, directed by Bong Joon Ho and starring Robert Pattinson, will be available for streaming in India from August 7, 2025. The film will premiere on JioHotstar after its successful global theatrical run earlier this year. This move allows Indian audiences to experience one of the most-awaited international blockbusters of 2025 from the comfort of their homes.
Film overview
Based on the novel 'Mickey7' by Edward Ashton
Mickey 17 is based on Edward Ashton's novel Mickey7 and is the director's first feature film after the Oscar-winning Parasite (2019). The story follows Mickey Barnes, an "expendable" human sent to colonize the frozen planet Niflheim in 2054. Each time Mickey dies, a new clone is born with all the memories of previous iterations. However, the plot takes a turn when an alternate version of him refuses to be deleted, leading to conflicts with his employers and even himself.
Release details
The film had a successful global theatrical run
Mickey 17 had its world premiere at London's Leicester Square on February 13, 2025, followed by a theatrical release in South Korea on February 28 and in the US on March 7. The film received mostly positive reviews from critics who praised its originality and Pattinson's performance. It reportedly went on to earn $132 million worldwide. The film also stars Naomi Ackie, Steven Yeun, Toni Collette, Mark Ruffalo, Anamaria Vartolomei, Daniel Henshall, Stephen Park, Cameron Britton, and Patsy Ferran.