'Mickey 17' to stream on JioHotstar from August 7

Film overview

Based on the novel 'Mickey7' by Edward Ashton

Mickey 17 is based on Edward Ashton's novel Mickey7 and is the director's first feature film after the Oscar-winning Parasite (2019). The story follows Mickey Barnes, an "expendable" human sent to colonize the frozen planet Niflheim in 2054. Each time Mickey dies, a new clone is born with all the memories of previous iterations. However, the plot takes a turn when an alternate version of him refuses to be deleted, leading to conflicts with his employers and even himself.