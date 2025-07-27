Model-actor Ruchi Gujjar booked for assaulting producer at film premiere

The Amboli Police in Mumbai have registered a First Information Report (FIR) against actor Ruchi Gujjar (27) and five others for allegedly creating a ruckus at the premiere of the film So Long Valley on Friday. The complaint was filed by producer and director Man Lal Singh (40), who accused her of verbally and physically assaulting him, reported Free Press Journal. The incident took place at Cinepolis, Fun Republic Mall in Andheri West.

Assault details Gujjar threw a water bottle at me, hit me: Singh Singh alleged that Gujjar verbally abused him, threw a water bottle at him, and hit him with her sandal. She also allegedly threatened to stop the film's premiere. Singh claimed that Gujjar's bouncers beat him up, and bystanders somehow protected him. To recall, Gujjar went viral earlier this year when she wore a necklace featuring PM Narendra Modi's portrait at the Cannes Film Festival.

Counter-complaint FIR filed under multiple sections Singh filed a complaint against Gujjar at the Versova Police Station. The case was registered under Sections 329(3) (criminal trespass, house trespass), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), along with relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, per FPJ. Additionally, earlier on July 24, the Amboli Police registered an FIR against Singh's friend Karan Singh Chauhan based on Gujjar's complaint for allegedly cheating her out of ₹23 lakh.

Financial dispute Gujjar's allegations against Chauhan Gujjar had reportedly paid Chauhan ₹23 lakh for a television project that never started. She alleged that the money was used for producing So Long Valley instead. When she demanded her money back, Chauhan allegedly threatened her. In response to this, Singh distanced Chauhan from the film's production. The movie stars Tridha Choudhury and Vikram Kochhar and was released on July 25.