Mansa Devi Temple stampede: Rumor about electric wire started panic

A stampede at the Mansa Devi temple in Haridwar , Uttarakhand , left at least six dead and 35 injured on Sunday. The incident occurred during Shravan celebrations when a rumor about an electric current on the path triggered panic among thousands of pilgrims. An investigation is underway to determine who spread the false information that led to this tragedy.

Official response Uttarakhand CM assures Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has assured that relief and rescue operations are underway. He said, "I am constantly in touch with the local administration regarding this matter, and continuous monitoring of the situation is being done." The state power distribution company, Uttarakhand Power Corporation Limited (UPCL), also inspected all electrical panels at the Mansa Devi temple after rumors of an electric current caused the stampede.

Safety inspection UPCL confirms no electric leakage at Mansa Devi temple UPCL confirmed that there was no leakage of electric current at their assets. They said, "During the inspection conducted by our personnel at Mansa Devi temple premises, the leakage of electric current was found to be zero." The company also stated that all low-tension lines are completely insulated with no bare conductors in use.

Historical context Stampedes at religious gatherings not uncommon in India Crowd surges at religious gatherings are common in India, where large crowds often gather at temples or pilgrimage sites. This incident adds to a series of stampedes that have occurred across India this year. In January, a stampede at the Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple killed six devotees. Later that month, another stampede during Maha Kumbh left 30 dead and 60 injured.