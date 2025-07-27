Mansa Devi Temple stampede: Rumor about electric wire started panic
What's the story
A stampede at the Mansa Devi temple in Haridwar, Uttarakhand, left at least six dead and 35 injured on Sunday. The incident occurred during Shravan celebrations when a rumor about an electric current on the path triggered panic among thousands of pilgrims. An investigation is underway to determine who spread the false information that led to this tragedy.
Official response
Uttarakhand CM assures
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has assured that relief and rescue operations are underway. He said, "I am constantly in touch with the local administration regarding this matter, and continuous monitoring of the situation is being done." The state power distribution company, Uttarakhand Power Corporation Limited (UPCL), also inspected all electrical panels at the Mansa Devi temple after rumors of an electric current caused the stampede.
Safety inspection
UPCL confirms no electric leakage at Mansa Devi temple
UPCL confirmed that there was no leakage of electric current at their assets. They said, "During the inspection conducted by our personnel at Mansa Devi temple premises, the leakage of electric current was found to be zero." The company also stated that all low-tension lines are completely insulated with no bare conductors in use.
Historical context
Stampedes at religious gatherings not uncommon in India
Crowd surges at religious gatherings are common in India, where large crowds often gather at temples or pilgrimage sites. This incident adds to a series of stampedes that have occurred across India this year. In January, a stampede at the Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple killed six devotees. Later that month, another stampede during Maha Kumbh left 30 dead and 60 injured.
Safety concerns
Recent stampedes highlight need for improved crowd management
On February 15, a stampede at the New Delhi Railway Station killed 18 people and injured several others. On May 3, at least seven devotees were killed and 80 others were injured in a stampede during the annual 'Lairai Jatra' at the Shree Lairai Devi Temple in Shirgao village, North Goa.