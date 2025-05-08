Char Dham Yatra pilgrim footfall drops 26% in 1st week
What's the story
Char Dham Yatra has recorded a steep decline in visitors in its first week of 2025.
The number of pilgrims visiting the four Himalayan shrines of Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri and Yamunotri from April 30 to May 6 this year was about 2.9 lakh devotees.
This is a decline of one lakh compared to the same period last year, when footfall was about 3.9 lakh devotees.
Planning efforts
Improved planning and staggered registration cited as reasons
Officials have attributed the drop to "improved planning and staggered registration," which has aided in managing the flow of pilgrims better.
To avoid overcrowding during the initial days of Yatra, the Uttarakhand government had launched online registration 40 days before the pilgrimage started.
Offline registration began only a few days before the commencement of this annual event.
Safety measures
Stricter protocols and increased offline booking counters
State Tourism Minister Satpal Maharaj said stricter protocols, including compulsory Aadhaar verification and meticulous checking of documents, were enforced to ensure safety while easing congestion.
"We opened more offline booking counters and as a result of proper planning, we were able to prevent overcrowding," Maharaj told TOI.
Despite the subdued beginning, over 25 lakh pilgrims have registered, hinting at a bigger crowd in the following weeks as summer vacations start.
Delayed openings
Staggered opening of shrines contributes to reduced footfall
Anoop Nautiyal, founder of SDC Foundation, suggested that staggered openings might be the reason for the reduced footfall.
"In 2024, Kedarnath, Yamunotri and Gangotri opened on May 10 while Badrinath opened on May 12. In contrast, this year Kedarnath opened on May 2 after....Yamunotri and Gangotri opened on April 30 followed by Badrinath on May 4," Nautiyal told TOI.
He urged the government to treat this pilgrimage not just as a tourism event, as it requires balance, planning, and foresight.