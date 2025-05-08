What's the story

Char Dham Yatra has recorded a steep decline in visitors in its first week of 2025.

The number of pilgrims visiting the four Himalayan shrines of Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri and Yamunotri from April 30 to May 6 this year was about 2.9 lakh devotees.

This is a decline of one lakh compared to the same period last year, when footfall was about 3.9 lakh devotees.