India foils escalation bid, destroys Pakistan's air defense radars, missiles
What's the story
India successfully foiled Pakistan's missile and drone attack on May 7-8, which targeted several military sites across Northern and Western India.
Pakistan attempted to engage a number of military targets in cities including Awantipura, Srinagar, Jammu, Pathankot, Amritsar, Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Adampur, Bhuj, Chandigarh, Nal, Phalodi, and Uttarlai.
Indian forces responded by targeting and neutralizing Pakistani Air defense Radars and systems in several locations, including Lahore.
They were neutralized by India's Integrated Counter UAS Grid and Air Defense systems.
Government confirms shooting down Pakistani drone & missiles
BIG BREAKING 🚨— Shiv Aroor (@ShivAroor) May 8, 2025
Indian Govt announces shooting down Pak drone & missile attacks on military targets in North & West India using air defence, confirms drone strikes on Pak’s air defence, including Lahore. pic.twitter.com/hI0FGUAaMt
Attack
Wreckage currently being retrieved
The wreckage of these attacks is currently being retrieved from several sites.
In addition, Indian Air Force S-400 Sudarshan Chakra air defense missile systems were launched on Wednesday night against targets approaching India.
Multiple domain experts told ANI that the targets were successfully "neutralized" during the operation.
Debris of attacks being recovered
JAI BHARAT: INDIAN ARMY:— Rahul Shivshankar (@RShivshankar) May 8, 2025
On the night of 07-08 May 2025, Pakistan attempted to engage a number of military targets in Northern and Western India including Awantipura, Srinagar, Jammu, Pathankot, Amritsar, Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Adampur, Bhatinda, Chandigarh, Nal,… pic.twitter.com/SchdZzpZYU
Damage report
Pakistan's air defense units suffer heavy damage
ANI sources in Islamabad claim that Pakistan's Air Defense Units of the HQ-9 air defense missile launchers were heavily damaged.
Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) reported 24 impacts in six localities during the strikes.
Separately, Pakistan's military claimed that 12 Indian drones have been destroyed across several cities.
The drones violated its airspace, the military claimed.
Misinformation
PIB fact check debunks misinformation campaign by Pakistan
Following India's precision missile strikes, Pakistan has initiated a misinformation campaign against India.
State-affiliated accounts in Pakistan have been found recycling old videos/images along with fabricating claims to inundate the information space with falsehoods.
The Press Information Bureau's Fact Check unit has unearthed this campaign and debunked several fabricated narratives, including one about an alleged strike on a military base in Amritsar, Punjab.