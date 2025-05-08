What's the story

India successfully foiled Pakistan's missile and drone attack on May 7-8, which targeted several military sites across Northern and Western India.

Pakistan attempted to engage a number of military targets in cities including Awantipura, Srinagar, Jammu, Pathankot, Amritsar, Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Adampur, Bhuj, Chandigarh, Nal, Phalodi, and Uttarlai.

Indian forces responded by targeting and neutralizing Pakistani Air defense Radars and systems in several locations, including Lahore.

They were neutralized by India's Integrated Counter UAS Grid and Air Defense systems.