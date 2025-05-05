Nainital school reports zero pass rate in Class 10 exam
What's the story
A government higher secondary school in the Okhalkanda block of Nainital district has recorded a zero pass percentage in the class 10 state board examination.
The Government Higher Secondary School, Bhadrakot, this year logged a zero pass percentage.
The strange phenomenon happened because only a single student had appeared for the exam, who unfortunately failed in all subjects.
Distinction
Unique case in Uttarakhand's educational landscape
The Bhadrakot school, with the zero pass percentage, has made it the only government school in Uttarakhand to record such a performance this year.
The class 10 board exam results were declared on April 19, but this one-of-a-kind case has generated much curiosity among education officials.
Following these results, Nainital Chief Education Officer Govind Jaiswal has promised a thorough probe and necessary action.
Background
Teacher transfer and student enrollment at Bhadrakot school
The Bhadrakot school had seven teachers for arts, maths, science, Hindi, English, and social sciences.
However, the arts teacher was recently transferred to another institution.
Last year, only seven students enrolled at this school in classes six to 10. Two each in six and seven; one each in eight to 10.