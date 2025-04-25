What's the story

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has declared the results for the UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 examinations.

The pass percentage for Class 10 is 90.11%, while Class 12 is 81.15%.

This year, 25,56,992 students sat for the high school (Class 10) examinations, and 25,77,733 students sat for the Intermediate (Class 12) exams.

The tests were held from February 24 to March 12 at 8,140 locations across Uttar Pradesh.