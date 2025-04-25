UP Board results out: 90.11% pass Class-10, 81.15% pass Class-12
What's the story
The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has declared the results for the UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 examinations.
The pass percentage for Class 10 is 90.11%, while Class 12 is 81.15%.
This year, 25,56,992 students sat for the high school (Class 10) examinations, and 25,77,733 students sat for the Intermediate (Class 12) exams.
The tests were held from February 24 to March 12 at 8,140 locations across Uttar Pradesh.
Achievers
Top performers in Class 12 and Class 10
Mahak Jaiswal topped the Class 12 exams with an impressive 97.20%. Four students—Sakshi, Anushka Singh, Shivani Singh and Adarsh Yadav—shared the second rank.
Mohini secured third with a commendable 96.40%.
For Class 10 results, Yash Pratap Singh was the state topper with a stellar 97.83%, followed by Anshi and Abhishek Yadav at second (97.67%).
Procedure
How to check UPMSP results?
Students can check their marks online by entering their roll number and school code.
Visit the official UPMSP websites—upresults.nic.in or upmsp.edu.in—and click on "UP Board High School Result 2025" or "UP Board Intermediate Result 2025."
After entering your roll number and other details, click on 'Submit' to check your result.
It's advisable to download and print it for future reference.
Twitter Post
Toppers of Class 10, 12
Assistance
Alternative methods and helpline for result access
Apart from official websites, results will also be available through SMS services and other government portals for convenience.
The UP Board has also released a helpline number for students in need of assistance regarding result checking or discrepancies.
For further updates and the re-evaluation process, students are advised to keep an eye on the official portal.