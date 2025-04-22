Who is Shakti Dubey, the UPSC 2024 topper from Prayagraj
What's the story
Shakti Dubey has topped the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Examination 2024.
The biochemistry graduate from Allahabad University had selected Political Science and International Relations as her optional subjects.
Dubey, who belongs to Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, went to school and college in her hometown, then pursued her postgraduate at Banaras Hindu University (BHU).
She started preparing for the prestigious exam in 2018.
Career path
Dubey's journey to civil services
Dubey's decision to join civil services was influenced by her family's background.
In a mock interview hosted on Chahal Academy's YouTube channel, she shared how her father's police service inspired her.
"My father is in police service and I have seen him working," Dubey stated. "Initially I thought it was just a job but later I realized during my time at BHU hostel...how public service at large is benefitting people."
Examination results
UPSC Civil Services Examination 2024 results announced
Following Dubey in the rankings are Harshita Goyal and Dongre Archit Parag.
Goyal is a B.Com graduate from MS University of Baroda. Political science and international relations were her optional subjects.
Parag, who earned a Bachelor of Technology (B.Tech) in electrical and electronics engineering from VIT, Vellore, finished third, with philosophy as his optional subject.
Candidates
Total number of vacancies is 1,129
A total of 1,009 candidates have been selected for appointment to various prestigious services, including the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), and Indian Police Service (IPS).
For IAS, there are 180 vacancies, including 73 for General, 18 for EWS, 52 for OBC, 24 for SC, and 13 for ST categories.
The Indian Foreign Service (IFS) has 55 vacancies—23 General, 5 EWS, 13 OBC, 9 SC, and 5 ST.
The total number of vacancies is 1,129.