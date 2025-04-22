What's the story

Shakti Dubey has topped the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Examination 2024.

The biochemistry graduate from Allahabad University had selected Political Science and International Relations as her optional subjects.

Dubey, who belongs to Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, went to school and college in her hometown, then pursued her postgraduate at Banaras Hindu University (BHU).

She started preparing for the prestigious exam in 2018.