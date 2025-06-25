Man goes missing after seeking marriage help on religious stage 

After the video went viral, an unknown group contacted Indrakumar, promising to arrange his marriage with a woman named "Khushi." They lured him to Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh , asking him to bring jewelry and cash for wedding formalities. Indrakumar left home on June 2, telling neighbors he would return by June 6, but has not been heard from since.

Ongoing investigation

Indrakumar's solitary existence complicates search

On June 8, locals filed a missing person's report at the Majhouli police station. Per NDTV, the case is complicated by Indrakumar's solitary existence, as he has no immediate family members alive. This has made the search more difficult, but villagers are cooperating with police in their efforts. Police teams are also working with their counterparts in Uttar Pradesh to trace Indrakumar and follow all possible leads.