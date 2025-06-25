Defense chief can now issue joint orders to 3 services 

In a landmark move, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh has empowered the Chief of Defense Staff (CDS) and Secretary of the Department of Military Affairs (DMA) to issue joint instructions and orders for all three armed forces. The decision aims at modernizing and transforming India's military structure by streamlining procedures, eliminating redundancies, and enhancing cross-service cooperation.

Order details Joint order on 'Numbering of joint instructions' released The first joint order on "Approval, Promulgation and Numbering of Joint Instructions and Joint Orders" was released on June 24, 2025. It stresses the need for improved transparency, coordination, and administrative efficiency across the three services. "It also marks the beginning of a new era of jointness and integration, reinforcing the Armed Forces' unity of purpose in serving the nation," it said.

Theaterization plan Decision in line with government's theaterization model The decision to allow CDS Gen. Anil Chauhan to issue joint orders is in line with the government's theaterization model. The theaterization plan aims to integrate the capabilities of the Army, Navy, and Air Force into unified commands. Each theater command will have units from all three services working as one entity for security challenges in a specified geographical territory.