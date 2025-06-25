Indian Railways hikes passenger fares 

The Indian Railways has announced a minor hike in passenger train fares, effective July 1. The fare for non-AC Mail/Express trains will be hiked by one paise per kilometer, while AC classes will see a two-paise increase per kilometer. However, there will be no hike for suburban tickets and second-class travel up to 500km. For distances beyond 500km, the fare hike will be half a paisa per kilometer.

Fare history Last major fare revision took place on January 1, 2020 "As compared to the previous fare revisions in 2020 and 2013, the current increase will be the lowest," a railway official told PTI. The last major fare revision took place on January 1, 2020. At that time, second-class fares for ordinary and Mail/Express trains were hiked by one paisa and two paise per kilometer, respectively. Sleeper class fares increased by two paise per kilometer, while all AC classes saw a four-paise increase.

New regulations Aadhaar authentication mandatory for tatkal train ticket bookings Earlier, in a bid to streamline the Tatkal reservation process, the Indian Railways also made Aadhaar authentication mandatory for tatkal train ticket bookings from July 1, 2025. The Railways said the move is aimed at ensuring that benefits of the Tatkal Scheme reach common end users. From July 15, 2025, travelers will have to complete an additional step of Aadhaar-based OTP authentication while booking tatkal tickets.