'Male actors are given privilege...': Radhikka Madan on work-life debate

Actor Radhikka Madan has joined the ongoing debate about work-life balance in the film industry. In a recent interview, she highlighted the disparity between male and female actors when it comes to fixed working hours. She told Hindustan Times, "I have worked for 12-14 hours, but I have also seen work be achieved in eight hours for certain actors."

Work-life balance 'Kaam utna hi hota hai...' Madan, who has appeared in films like Angrezi Medium, Pataakha, Shiddat, and Sarfira, shared her experiences. "Kaam utna hi hota hai, voh unn hours mein hi nikaal lete hain. Project ban bhi jaata hai, movie hit bhi ho jaati hai." "I have seen how it works because people then are focused and prepped ki uss din yeh shot lena hai sirf eight hours hain."

Equal treatment 'Burnout is real, I just want equality in the industry' Madan also emphasized that if both parties understand the reasons behind such demands and respect each other, it can be worked out. "It is really weird when certain male actors are given that privilege and women are not." She added, "Burnout is real, I just want equality in the industry and no special treatment given to certain male actors."

Career transition I fell in love with the camera: Madan Madan, who started her career in television, recently appeared on choreographer Farah Khan's vlog and revealed that she worked 56 hours non-stop during her early days. She confessed that she fell in love with the camera while shooting for her first show, Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi. "The moment the camera was switched on, I felt very safe. I never felt that safe in my life," she said.