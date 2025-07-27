Copper-rich foods may boost brain health and memory

Recent research has indicated that copper, a mineral found in many foods, could have a significant impact on brain health. The study, published in Nature Scientific Reports, found that older Americans who consumed more copper-rich foods performed better on memory and concentration tests. Shellfish, dark chocolate, nuts, seeds, and mushrooms are some of the food items rich in copper.

Research insights Study relied on detailed food diaries The study relied on detailed food diaries to analyze participants' diets and tested their cognitive function. However, the results were not straightforward. Most of the people who ate more copper-rich foods were male, white, married, and had higher incomes. They also had lower chances of smoking or suffering from high blood pressure or diabetes, factors associated with a lower risk of dementia.

Nutritional connections More on the findings People who consumed more copper also had higher amounts of zinc, iron, and selenium in their diets. They also consumed more calories overall. This makes it difficult to disentangle the effects of diet from these other advantages.However, some research suggests that improving nutrition might be especially helpful for people from less privileged backgrounds.

Research limitations Limitations of the study The current study's limitations are notable, as it captured brain function at just one point in time and relied on participants' food diaries rather than blood measurements of copper levels. However, long-term studies support the idea that copper might matter for brain health. One such study found that those with less copper in their diet showed more pronounced declines in memory and thinking over time.

Brain copper Direct measurements of copper in the brain showed similar results When researchers measured copper levels directly in brain tissue, they discovered that higher concentrations were associated with slower mental deterioration and fewer toxic amyloid plaques characteristic of Alzheimer's disease. Interestingly, brain copper levels bore little relationship to dietary intake, suggesting the body's processing of this mineral is more complex than simple consumption patterns might indicate.

Copper functions Why is copper important? Copper plays several important roles in the human body, including preventing brain cell damage through antioxidant effects and producing neurotransmitters that facilitate communication between brain cells. It also helps generate energy for the brain by working through specific enzymes. Foods rich in copper include beef, offal, shellfish, nuts, seeds, and mushrooms. Some cereals are fortified with it, while whole grains and dark chocolate naturally contain this mineral.