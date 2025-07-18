Truth about mindful eating: Myth v/s facts

Mindful eating is a practice that focuses on food and the act of eating. But several myths can spoil this healthy practice. These misconceptions often take people away from really mindful eating and enjoying the process. However, by debunking these myths, you can embrace mindful eating better and enhance your relationship with food. Here are five common myths that often spoil mindful eating practices.

Diet misconception Myth: Mindful eating means dieting One of the most common misconceptions people have is that mindful eating is the same as dieting. However, the truth is that mindful eating is more about being aware and appreciative of food and less about restricting yourself or counting calories. It asks you to listen to your body's hunger signals and make conscious decisions about what you eat, without the burden of following a strict diet.

Speed misunderstanding Myth: You must eat slowly all the time While slowing down can make tasting and savoring food more enjoyable, it isn't a hard and fast rule in mindful eating. The essence is to be present while eating, no matter the speed. At times, life requires you to eat faster, but being cognizant of every bite and how it feels in your body is still the most important.

Meditation confusion Myth: Mindful eating requires meditation Some believe that practicing mindfulness in eating requires meditation sessions prior to each meal. Although meditation can aid mindfulness practices, it is not a prerequisite for mindful eating. The key is to focus on your meal's flavors, textures, and aromas, without distractions like television or smartphones.

Health food fallacy Myth: Only healthy foods can be eaten mindfully Another misconception is that only nutritious foods are allowed for mindful eating. But any food can be eaten mindfully by focusing on its taste and how it makes you feel physically and emotionally. This way, you reduce the guilt of indulging in less healthy options every now and then.