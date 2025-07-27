Aneet Padda to star in courtroom series 'Nyaya': Report

Nyaya also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh and Arjun Mathur. The show is based on real events and was shot last year. It will soon premiere on a major OTT platform. Shaikh plays a resolute police officer, and Padda portrays a 17-year-old girl demanding justice after being sexually assaulted by an influential spiritual leader. Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub, Raghubir Yadav, and Rajesh Sharma are also part of the ensemble.

Production details

'Nyaya' is produced by Applause Entertainment

Nyaya is produced by Sameer Nair's Applause Entertainment in association with Mangata Films. The show is directed by Nitya Mehra, known for Baar Baar Dekho and Made in Heaven, and her husband, filmmaker Karan Kapadia. This project marks their second collaboration with Padda after last year's Amazon Prime Video series Big Girls Don't Cry, where she played Roohi Ahuja. Before BGDC, she acted in Kajol-starrer Salaam Venky and eventually found fame with Saiyaara.