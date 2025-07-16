Jaishankar's meeting with Xi 'destroys India's foreign policy': Rahul Gandhi
What's the story
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has criticized External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar over his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Gandhi alleged that the meeting was an attempt to undermine India's foreign policy. "I guess the Chinese foreign minister will come and apprise (PM) Modi about recent developments in China-India ties. The EAM is now running a full-blown circus aimed at destroying India's foreign policy," he tweeted.
Diplomatic tensions
Jaishankar's visit to China
Jaishankar's visit to China is his first in five years and comes amid efforts to reset ties after a border standoff in eastern Ladakh. The meeting with Xi was part of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Foreign Ministers Meeting. During this meeting, Jaishankar conveyed greetings from President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to President Xi and apprised him of the recent development in bilateral ties.
Twitter Post
Jaishankar'spost on X
Called on President Xi Jinping this morning in Beijing along with my fellow SCO Foreign Ministers.— Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) July 15, 2025
Conveyed the greetings of President Droupadi Murmu & Prime Minister @narendramodi.
Apprised President Xi of the recent development of our bilateral ties. Value the guidance of… pic.twitter.com/tNfmEzpJGl
Domestic criticism
Other Congress leaders also criticized Jaishankar
Other Congress leaders have also slammed Jaishankar for his actions. Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh highlighted China's support for Pakistan during "Operation Sindoor," accusing China of turning the conflict into a "live lab" for testing weapon systems. He also questioned why Parliament could not discuss current border issues like it did during the 1962 Chinese invasion, "especially given that both sides appear to want renormalization (albeit without necessarily restoring the May 2020 status quo on the LOC in Eastern Ladakh)."
Diplomatic engagements
Jaishankar emphasizes need for far-seeing approach to bilateral ties
Jaishankar also met Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Vice President Han Zheng during his visit. He emphasized the need for a far-seeing approach to bilateral ties and building a stable relationship. The EAM said, "Incumbent on us to address aspects related to the border, normalizing people-to-people exchanges and avoiding restrictive trade measures & roadblocks."