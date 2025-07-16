Page Loader
Jaishankar's meeting with Xi 'destroys India's foreign policy': Rahul Gandhi
By Snehil Singh
Jul 16, 2025
10:24 am
What's the story

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has criticized External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar over his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Gandhi alleged that the meeting was an attempt to undermine India's foreign policy. "I guess the Chinese foreign minister will come and apprise (PM) Modi about recent developments in China-India ties. The EAM is now running a full-blown circus aimed at destroying India's foreign policy," he tweeted.

Diplomatic tensions

Jaishankar's visit to China

Jaishankar's visit to China is his first in five years and comes amid efforts to reset ties after a border standoff in eastern Ladakh. The meeting with Xi was part of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Foreign Ministers Meeting. During this meeting, Jaishankar conveyed greetings from President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to President Xi and apprised him of the recent development in bilateral ties.

Twitter Post

Jaishankar'spost on X

Domestic criticism

Other Congress leaders also criticized Jaishankar

Other Congress leaders have also slammed Jaishankar for his actions. Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh highlighted China's support for Pakistan during "Operation Sindoor," accusing China of turning the conflict into a "live lab" for testing weapon systems. He also questioned why Parliament could not discuss current border issues like it did during the 1962 Chinese invasion, "especially given that both sides appear to want renormalization (albeit without necessarily restoring the May 2020 status quo on the LOC in Eastern Ladakh)."

Diplomatic engagements

Jaishankar emphasizes need for far-seeing approach to bilateral ties

Jaishankar also met Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Vice President Han Zheng during his visit. He emphasized the need for a far-seeing approach to bilateral ties and building a stable relationship. The EAM said, "Incumbent on us to address aspects related to the border, normalizing people-to-people exchanges and avoiding restrictive trade measures & roadblocks."