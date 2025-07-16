Jaishankar's meeting with Xi 'destroys India's foreign policy': Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has criticized External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar over his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping . Gandhi alleged that the meeting was an attempt to undermine India's foreign policy. "I guess the Chinese foreign minister will come and apprise (PM) Modi about recent developments in China-India ties. The EAM is now running a full-blown circus aimed at destroying India's foreign policy," he tweeted.

Diplomatic tensions Jaishankar's visit to China Jaishankar's visit to China is his first in five years and comes amid efforts to reset ties after a border standoff in eastern Ladakh. The meeting with Xi was part of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Foreign Ministers Meeting. During this meeting, Jaishankar conveyed greetings from President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to President Xi and apprised him of the recent development in bilateral ties.

Twitter Post Jaishankar'spost on X Called on President Xi Jinping this morning in Beijing along with my fellow SCO Foreign Ministers.



Conveyed the greetings of President Droupadi Murmu & Prime Minister @narendramodi.



Apprised President Xi of the recent development of our bilateral ties. Value the guidance of… pic.twitter.com/tNfmEzpJGl — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) July 15, 2025

Domestic criticism Other Congress leaders also criticized Jaishankar Other Congress leaders have also slammed Jaishankar for his actions. Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh highlighted China's support for Pakistan during "Operation Sindoor," accusing China of turning the conflict into a "live lab" for testing weapon systems. He also questioned why Parliament could not discuss current border issues like it did during the 1962 Chinese invasion, "especially given that both sides appear to want renormalization (albeit without necessarily restoring the May 2020 status quo on the LOC in Eastern Ladakh)."