MP minister Sampatiya Uike under probe for alleged ₹1,000cr scam

The Madhya Pradesh Public Health Engineering (PHE) Department has launched an investigation against its own minister, Sampatiya Uike. The probe comes after serious corruption allegations related to the ₹30,000 crore Jal Jeevan Mission. Chief Engineer (ENC) Sanjay Andhavan ordered the inquiry after a complaint was sent directly to Prime Minister Narendra Modi , and the central government sought a detailed report.

Corruption claims Allegations of misappropriation of funds for drinking water project The investigation is based on allegations that funds meant for providing clean drinking water to rural households have been misappropriated. Former MLA Kishor Samrite wrote to PM Modi on April 12, alleging Uike took ₹1,000 crore in commission. He also accused former Chief Engineer BK Sonagariya of siphoning off ₹2,000 crore through his accountant, Mahendra Khare.

Scam claims 'Ghost work' reported in several districts Samrite has alleged that top officials of the Jal Nigam's Project Implementation Unit (PIU) embezzled crores worth of money. In Betul, an executive engineer allegedly withdrew ₹150 crore from government accounts without executing any project. Similar cases of ghost work and large-scale fund withdrawals have been reported in Chhindwara and Balaghat districts.