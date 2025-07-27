Deepika featured in 'The Shift's list for global cultural impact

Impact

The actor shared her thoughts on this honor

The publication noted that Padukone's recognition is a testament to her commitment to mental health advocacy through her Live Love Laugh Foundation. Taking to Instagram, the actor shared her excitement about this honor. She wrote, "Success to me isn't just about professional achievements but also about well-being-where mental health and self-care matter as much as discipline, dedication and determination." The list pays homage to Gloria Steinem's 91 years of activism by "highlighting a powerhouse community of women shifting culture."