Deepika featured in 'The Shift's list for global cultural impact
What's the story
Bollywood superstar Deepika Padukone has been named among over 90 remarkable women by The Shift, a global cultural publication. The list includes notable figures from various fields such as activism, creativity, leadership, and cultural influence. Other prominent names on the list are Amal Clooney, Mariska Hargitay, Selena Gomez, Billie Eilish, Angelina Jolie, Amanda Gorman, Zoya Akhtar, Olivia Rodrigo, Lucy Liu, Misty Copeland, and Billie Jean King.
Impact
The actor shared her thoughts on this honor
The publication noted that Padukone's recognition is a testament to her commitment to mental health advocacy through her Live Love Laugh Foundation. Taking to Instagram, the actor shared her excitement about this honor. She wrote, "Success to me isn't just about professional achievements but also about well-being-where mental health and self-care matter as much as discipline, dedication and determination." The list pays homage to Gloria Steinem's 91 years of activism by "highlighting a powerhouse community of women shifting culture."
Global presence
Global impact as mental health advocate
Beyond her film career, Padukone has made a significant impact as a mental health advocate through her foundation and has been vocal about her struggles with depression. The foundation was established in 2014. Last seen in Singham Again, she is currently working on King, starring Shah Rukh Khan, and Allu Arjun and Atlee's untitled next.