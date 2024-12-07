Summarize Simplifying... In short The Samajwadi Party (SP) supports Mamata Banerjee's bid for leadership of the INDIA bloc, believing it could strengthen the alliance following recent losses.

However, the Congress party opposes her leadership, while the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) credits its leader, Lalu Prasad Yadav, as the real architect of the bloc.

Meanwhile, internal differences within the bloc are evident as members of the Trinamool Congress and SP skipped a Congress-led protest, highlighting differing priorities among the parties.

SP backs Mamata Banerjee to lead INDIA bloc

Mamata Banerjee as INDIA chief? SP backs, Congress opposes

By Snehil Singh 03:57 pm Dec 07, 202403:57 pm

What's the story West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has said she is ready to lead the opposition Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc if called upon to do so. She expressed disappointment over the current functioning of the alliance. "I had formed the INDIA bloc, now it is up to those leading the front to manage it....If given the opportunity, I would ensure its smooth functioning," Banerjee said.

SP support

Samajwadi Party backs Banerjee's leadership bid

Commenting on her remarks, the Samajwadi Party (SP) spokesperson Udaiveer Singh said Banerjee's leadership would bolster the alliance after recent defeats in Haryana and Maharashtra. "If Mamata Banerjee has expressed any desire, the leaders of the INDIA alliance bloc should consider it and give her support," Singh said. He also slammed the Congress for these defeats, adding, "Wherever governments could not be formed... Congress was the main party in those places."

Congress opposition

Congress opposes Banerjee's bid for INDIA bloc leadership

However, the Congress has opposed Banerjee's leadership bid. "Mamata Banerjee thinks so, but we don't," said Congress MP Varsha Gaikwad. The party has been criticized for not accommodating allies in recent polls. Meanwhile, the Communist Party of India (CPI) general secretary, D Raja, said the Congress needs to introspect on its approach toward alliance partners.

RJD's claim

RJD credits Lalu Prasad Yadav for INDIA bloc formation

On the other hand, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) credits its leader, Lalu Prasad Yadav, as the real architect of the INDIA bloc. "The real architect of the opposition alliance against BJP is Lalu Prasad Yadav," said RJD's Mrityunjay Tiwari. "Everyone is engaged in the fight against the BJP in their respective states. Mamata Banerjee fights strongly against the BJP in West Bengal. Now, it is Bihar's turn in 2025," the RJD leader said.

Bloc divisions

Internal differences surface within INDIA bloc

The internal differences within the INDIA bloc have come to the fore as members of the Trinamool Congress and Samajwadi Party skipped a joint protest by the Congress. The protest was against an alleged bribery case involving businessman Gautam Adani. The Trinamool wants discussions on issues like inflation and unemployment rather than just focusing on corruption cases, while Samajwadi Party leaders want the Sambhal violence to be discussed.