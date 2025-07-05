This mutual fund has given almost 60% return since launch

HDFC Defence Fund, India's first mutual fund dedicated to the defense and allied sectors, has witnessed a whopping 57.71% return since its launch on June 2, 2023. The data was released in HDFC Mutual Fund's May 2025 factsheet. An investment of ₹10,000 in the Regular Plan - Growth Option at launch would have grown to ₹15,771 by May 30 this year.

Benchmark performance Fund v/s benchmark The fund's benchmark, the Nifty India Defence TRI, performed even better with an 89.96% return during the same time. Meanwhile, the broader Nifty 50 TRI returned a modest 16.89% over this time frame. This stark contrast highlights how well defense-related stocks have performed in comparison to the broader market index.

SIP growth A look at SIP returns A monthly Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) of ₹10,000 since launch (total investment ₹2.4 lakh over 24 months) would now be worth ₹3.7 lakh, translating to an annualized return of 48.24%. The one-year SIP return stands at 37.23%, with a ₹1.2 lakh investment growing to ₹1.43 lakh, according to the mutual fund house's data.

Portfolio details Top 5 holdings and fund managers The HDFC Defence Fund has a concentrated portfolio with more than 95% equity exposure. Its top holdings include Bharat Electronics Ltd (19.04%), Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (17.24%), Solar Industries India Ltd (15.68%), BEML Ltd (10.25%), and Astra Microwave Products Ltd (6.03%). The fund is actively managed by Rahul Baijal and Priya Ranjan since April 2025.