Apple's discomfort with Tata's potential partnership with Vivo, a competitor, led to the collapse of their deal.

Tata, a key player in global electronics manufacturing, produces iPhones in India for both local and global markets.

Despite the setback, Tata continues to expand its Apple operations, while Chinese firms are selling stakes to local partners to align with India's Make in India initiative.

Apple is a key manufacturing ally of Tata Group in India

Did Apple block Tata and Vivo India's massive deal?

By Akash Pandey 01:33 pm Aug 01, 202401:33 pm

What's the story Tata Group has reportedly abandoned its plan to acquire a controlling stake in the Indian arm of Chinese smartphone giant Vivo. The proposed deal, which would have seen Tata Group take over 51% of Vivo India's business, faced opposition from Apple. The US tech giant, a key manufacturing partner of the Tata Group, expressed discomfort with the transaction, according to The Times of India.

Deal dissolution

Apple's discomfort led to the deal breakdown

Apple viewed any potential agreement between Tata and Vivo as a partnership with a competitor. This unease reportedly led to the breakdown of talks between the two companies. Apple manufactures its devices at Tata Group facilities in Bengaluru, allowing Tata not only to produce iPhones for sale in India but also for the global markets.

Manufacturing prowess

Tata Group's significant role in global electronics manufacturing

The association with Apple has given Tata significant credibility within the global electronics manufacturers' ecosystem. The acquisition of Wistron's factories by Tata was a significant step into this ecosystem, allowing the Indian conglomerate to break into Apple's key supplier network. Currently, Tata manufactures iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, and other models in India. Reports suggest that Apple also plans to manufacture the all upcoming iPhone 16 series models in the country.

Strategic alliances

Chinese firms' strategy to align with Make in India initiative

Chinese companies have been selling controlling stakes to local partners to gain easier access to funding and emerge as trusted partners in India's Make in India initiative. This trend has been seen with China's SAIC group selling majority control to Sajjan Jindal's JSW group and Sunil Vachani-led Dixon Electronics buying a 56% stake in Ismartu India — a subsidiary of China's Transsion Technology, which manages brands such as Infinix, Itel, and Tecno.

Future prospects

Tata Group's future strategies after Vivo deal collapse

The collapse of the Vivo deal may force Tata Group to reassess its future strategies. The company could potentially lose partnership opportunities with other tech giants which are competing with Apple. Despite this setback, Tata Group continues to expand its Apple operations, including nearing a deal in April to acquire a controlling stake in a Pegatron facility in Tamil Nadu, India.