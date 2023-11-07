Tata Group mulling sale of Voltas's home appliances business

By Rishabh Raj 03:17 pm Nov 07, 202303:17 pm

Discussions regarding Voltas' sale are in the initial phases

Tata Group is said to be contemplating the divestment of its home appliances division within Voltas, where it owns nearly a 30% stake. Bloomberg reports that the company foresees challenges in expanding the business amid a competitive landscape. The deliberations are in their early stages, and it remains unclear whether Tata will include Voltas' domestic joint venture, Voltbek Home Appliances, in the potential sale.

Impact on Voltas shares and market value

Following the news of Tata Group's possible divestment of its home appliances segment in Voltas, the firm's stock price dipped almost 2% to a session low of Rs. 812.5. At the time of writing, Voltas shares traded at Rs. 814.50 apiece on NSE, pulling its market capitalization down to Rs. 26,950 crore. The company, which produces items such as air conditioners and water coolers, has not yet issued a statement regarding the matter.

Voltas' Q2 profit falls short of expectations

Voltas disclosed in October that its Q2 earnings fell short of analysts' predictions due to increased raw material expenses. This financial performance may be a factor in Tata Group's deliberations about selling its home appliances unit within Voltas. As more details emerge, the potential sale's implications for both Voltas and Tata Group as a whole remain to be seen.