Tata Group has reportedly reached an agreement to acquire a majority stake in BigBasket according to unnamed sources privy to the deal. The popular grocery delivery start-up is offering 68 percent stake to the Indian conglomerate. To put that into perspective, the company is valued at anywhere between $1.8 to $2 billion. BigBasket had already raised $750 million prior to this deal.

Tainted money? Tata acquisition will rid BigBasket of Chinese investment

The rumored deal also provides the start-up with much needed relief from Alibaba's grip with its 30 percent stake in the company. This has been a matter of concern on account of the government's increasingly tough stance on Chinese investments in Indian companies. Tata's purchase of stake in the company will allow the Chinese internet entity to cleanly sever its ties.

All but confirmed Tata Group seeks CCI approval for BigBasket acquisition

Sources privy to the matter have revealed that BigBasket could also be looking at a public market listing as a part of the deal. This is expected to happen as early as next year. However, officials from Tata Group and BigBasket have refused to confirm or deny the rumors. Meanwhile, it has already sought approval from the Competition Commission of India for the deal.

Moving quick The acquisition could take place within five weeks

The deal is expected to go through within the next five weeks. The idea, according to unnamed sources, is to give existing investors Alibaba, Abraaj Group, and IFC plenty of time to make an exit. BigBasket's top management and co-founder-cum-CEO Hari Menon will be retained on the company's board. Evidently, the acquisition would allow Tata Group to transition into the digital retail space.

Grocery wars Tata Group will face stiff competition from Reliance's JioMart