You can now book flights on Radisson's app in India

Radisson Hotel Group has launched a new service, Radisson Flights, in India . The innovative platform allows customers to book both flights and hotel stays from the same app. The launch is part of a global partnership with Etraveli Group, a leading flight technology company. This strategic move will give Indian consumers access to a wide range of flights along with exclusive savings on hotel stays.

Service impact It takes on MakeMyTrip The introduction of Radisson Flights is a major departure from the traditional hotel chain model. It takes on established Indian travel platforms like MakeMyTrip and EaseMyTrip, as Radisson Hotel Group tries to offer integrated travel services beyond just accommodation. Nikhil Sharma, the Managing Director and COO of South Asia at Radisson Hotel Group, said this launch is part of their broader effort to build an integrated ecosystem that meets the changing needs of Indian consumers.

Strategic shift 'Complete, connected travel experiences' The launch of Radisson Flights is a major strategic shift for the hospitality brand. The company now wants to position itself as an enabler of "complete, connected travel experiences." Johan Elwin, the Chief Commercial Officer at Etraveli Group, said their collaboration combines Etraveli's leading technology with Radisson Hotel Group's focus on exceptional guest experiences.

User experience Flights and hotel stays can be booked from 1 platform Radisson Flights aims to simplify travel planning for Indian consumers by reducing the hassle of managing bookings across multiple platforms. The service gives access to Etraveli's flight booking engine and real-time flight inventory, including domestic and international carriers. Bookings are confirmed instantly at competitive prices. As an introductory offer, travelers who book flights via Radisson's platform will get a 20% discount on hotel stays across the group's properties.