How to retrieve your UIDAI password

Losing your UIDAI password can be a real pain, especially when you require accessing important services linked to your Aadhaar. However, the good news is that retrieving it is a pretty simple process. In this guide, we are giving you clear steps so that you can regain access without any unnecessary hassle. Just follow these instructions and you can reset your password quickly.

Access portal Visit the official UIDAI website The first step to recover your lost UIDAI password is visiting the official UIDAI website. This portal is used by users to securely manage their Aadhaar-related information. Once you're on the site, head over to the login section where you'll see options for recovering a lost password.

Recovery tool Use 'Forgot Password' option On the login page of the UIDAI website, locate and click on the "Forgot Password" option. This tool is specifically designed for users who have misplaced their passwords. You will be prompted to enter your registered mobile number or email address linked with your Aadhaar account.

Authentication step Verify your identity After you enter your registered mobile number or email address, a one-time password (OTP) will be sent to you. This OTP must be entered into the designated field on the UIDAI website to confirm your identity. This crucial step is designed to ensure that only authorized individuals have the ability to reset their passwords, maintaining the security of your account.

Reset process Set a new password Once you enter the OTP sent to your registered mobile number/email, you'll be redirected to a new page. Here, you'll get an opportunity to set a new password for your account. We would recommend choosing a password that is both strong and easy-to-remember. Using a combination of letters, and numbers will greatly improve the security of your new password, keeping your account safe.