New Zealand's rising sensation Kyle Jamieson attracted plenty of interest in the Indian Premier League mini-auction on Thursday. The all-rounder has attracted a huge bid in the IPL Auction and will be plying his trade in the upcoming 2021 season. Jamieson has been a crucial figure for the Black Caps of late and is making a mark. Here are the details.

Tests Jamieson has been impressive in Test cricket

The 26-year-old Jamieson has gained a lot of success since making his Test debut in 2020. He has scored 226 runs in six Tests at 56.50. He has also claimed a total of 36 scalps at just 13.27. Jamieson has already accumulated four five-wicket hauls, with a best of 6/48.

RCB RCB buy Jamieson for Rs. 15 crore

Jamieson is now the second-costliest player this season after Royals bought Chris Morris for Rs. 16.25 crore. Morris became the most expensive signing in IPL history. It was expected that teams will go big with Jamieson and Punjab Kings also went all the way for him. However, RCB got hold of Jamieson in the end. He will hope to make a mark.

Information Jamieson has an impressive record in T20s