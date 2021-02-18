-
IPL 2021 Auction: K Gowtham becomes most-expensive Indian uncapped playerLast updated on Feb 18, 2021, 05:44 pm
Indian spin-bowling all-rounder K Gowtham has become the most expensive Indian uncapped player in the Indian Premier League history.
He was acquired by the Chennai Super Kings for a whopping price of Rs. 9.25 crore.
Gowtham, who represented the Punjab Kings in the previous edition, had set his base price at Rs. 20 lakh.
Here are the further details.
Gowtham
Gowtham to bolster the spin segment of CSK
An effective off-spinner and explosive lower-order batsman from Karnataka, Gowtham, will certainly strengthen the spin segment of CSK in the impending edition.
Interestingly, he idolizes senior Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh, who was released by the CSK earlier this year.
The former would hope to fill in for Harbhajan as CSK are desperately in need of a front-line off-spinner.
Career
A look at Gowtham's IPL career
Gowtham made his IPL debut for the Rajasthan Royals in 2018.
He had a good campaign, claiming 11 wickets and scoring 126 runs after playing 15 games.
The 2019 edition saw Gowtham misfire and he was traded by RR post that.
Gowtham represented Punjab in IPL 2020.
However, he played just two matches, scoring 42 runs and taking a solitary wicket.
Information
CSK were aggressive in the IPL 2021 Auction
CSK, who have a settled side, had roped in Moeen Ali for Rs. 7 crore in the IPL 2021 Auction. And now, they have further bolstered the ranks with another utility player in the form of Gowtham. CSK knew what they wanted and were aggressive.
Twitter Post
Gowtham roped in for Rs. 9.25 crore by CSK
After a three-team bidding war, K Gowtham joined @ChennaiIPL for INR 9.25 Cr. ⚡️⚡️@Vivo_India #IPLAuction pic.twitter.com/DO5IMJOOV3— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) February 18, 2021