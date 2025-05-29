Stoinis walked out to bat when PBKS were 38/4 in the 6th over.

RCB were all over PBKS and reduced them to 60/7. Stoinis held his fort and played a counter attacking knock.

He hit 2 fours and 2 sixes in his 17-ball knock, striking at 152-plus.

Spinner Suyash Sharma dismissed him, reducing PBKS to 78/8 in the 11th over.