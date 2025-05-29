Marcus Stoinis completes 2,000 runs in IPL: Key stats
What's the story
Australian batter Marcus Stoinis has completed 2,000 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL).
Punjab Kings's Stoinis reached the landmark in the IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Mullanpur.
The Aussie all-rounder touched the 2,000-run mark with eighth run of the match. He ended up scoring 26 from 17 balls.
Here are the key stats.
Knock
Stoinis scores 26 for woeful PBKS
Stoinis walked out to bat when PBKS were 38/4 in the 6th over.
RCB were all over PBKS and reduced them to 60/7. Stoinis held his fort and played a counter attacking knock.
He hit 2 fours and 2 sixes in his 17-ball knock, striking at 152-plus.
Spinner Suyash Sharma dismissed him, reducing PBKS to 78/8 in the 11th over.
Stats
A look at his IPL stats
Apart from PBKS, Stoinis has represented Lucknow Super Giants, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, and Delhi Capitals in the cash-rich league. He made his IPL debut in 2016.
Stoinis has raced to 2,018 runs in 107th IPL match (97 innings). He has a strike rate of 144-plus. His tally includes 10 fifty-plus scores, including a hundred.
Stoinis also owns 43 wickets with his medium-pace.
Information
Over 100 sixes in IPL
Earlier, Stoinis completed 100 sixes in the IPL. The Aussie all-rounder touched the 100-six mark with first maximum against Delhi Capitals in match 66. Stoinis ended up slamming 4 sixes in the contest. He now owns 105 maximums in IPL.