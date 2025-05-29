French Open, Jannik Sinner hammers Richard Gasquet to progress: Stats
What's the story
Top seed Jannik Sinner reached the 2025 French Open third round after hammering Richard Gasquet.
The Italian claimed a 6-3, 6-0, 6-4 victory in the men's singles second round. He secured another straight-set win after beating Arthur Rinderknech in three sets.
Sinner, the three-time Grand Slam champion, is vying for his maiden French Open honor. He reached the semi-final last year.
Form
Sinner's form in 2025
Earlier this month, Sinner finished as the runner-up at the Italian Open after losing the final to Carlos Alcaraz.
Before serving the doping suspension, the Italian won the 2025 Australian Open. Sinner, the defending champion, became the first Italian with three Grand Slam titles.
The Italian now has a 14-1 record on the ATP tour in 2025.
Information
Sinner's record at French Open
Sinner has reached the third round of French Open for the second successive year. He was the semi-finalist in 2024, having lost to eventual champion Alcaraz. Sinner is now 18-5 at Roland Garros.
Information
Sinner 4-0 Gasquet
As per the ATP, Sinner secured his fourth successive win over Gasquet. The latter is yet to beat Sinner. Last year, Sinner defeated Gasquet in Round of 64, having won in straight sets.
Information
Here are the match stats
Sinner doled out three aces compared to Gasquet's two. Notably, Gasquet committed 5 double faults with Sinner going unscathed. Sinner clocked an 85% win on the 1st serve and 41% win on the 2nd. He converted 5/11 break points.
Records
Unique records made by Sinner
As per Opta, Sinner aged 23 years and 282 days has become the youngest player to win 16+ consecutive men's singles matches at Grand Slam events since Rafael Nadal (22 years and 83 days) in 2008.
Sinner has also become the first player in the Open Era to win his first 18 men's singles matches against opponents at their home Grand Slam event.
Twitter Post
Sinner shines!
Jannik stands strong and ends Gasquet’s Roland-Garros journey in his final match 🤝#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/VfVcnaIyBv— Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) May 29, 2025