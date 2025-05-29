What's the story

Top seed Jannik Sinner reached the 2025 French Open third round after hammering Richard Gasquet.

The Italian claimed a 6-3, 6-0, 6-4 victory in the men's singles second round. He secured another straight-set win after beating Arthur Rinderknech in three sets.

Sinner, the three-time Grand Slam champion, is vying for his maiden French Open honor. He reached the semi-final last year.