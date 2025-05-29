French Open: Alexander Zverev scripts comeback to reach third round
Third seed Alexander Zverev reached the 2025 French Open second round after beating Jesper De Jong.
The German claimed a 3-6, 6-1, 6-2, 6-3 victory in the men's singles second round. De Jong showed his class in the opening set but succumbed to Zverev's brilliance eventually.
Notably, Zverev was the 2024 French Open runner-up as he lost to Carlos Alcaraz in the final.
How De Jong dominated in first set
De Jong drew first blood by breaking in only the second game. His forehand shots were on display. He took a crucial 5-2 lead and held his serve to win 6-3. However, a fired-up Zverev made a remarkable comeback.
French Open
Zverev gets to 36 French Open wins
As mentioned, Zverev lost the 2024 French Open final to Alcaraz.
Earlier that season, he became only the third man to beat Rafael Nadal at the French Open. It was the Spaniard's first-ever loss in the opening round of Roland Garros.
Zverev has now raced to 36 match-wins at the French Open. His record at this major reads 36-9.
A look at the match stats
Zverev doled out 8 aces compared to his opponent's 4. De Jong committed three double faults with Zverev committing only one. Zverev had a 67% win on the 1st serve and a 73% win on the 2nd. He converted 7/13 break points.
2-0 win-loss record over De Jong for Zverev
Zverev now owns a 2-0 win-loss record over De Jong in their H2H record on the ATP Tour. Before this, Zverev downed De Jong at the 2024 Hamburg Open.
Win!
Moving through 👉— ATP Tour (@atptour) May 29, 2025
Zverev comes back from a set down to defeat De Jong 3-6 6-1 6-2 6-3... 🔥#rolandgarros #zverev pic.twitter.com/Gsy2vpcyFi