What's the story

Third seed Alexander Zverev reached the 2025 French Open second round after beating Jesper De Jong.

The German claimed a 3-6, 6-1, 6-2, 6-3 victory in the men's singles second round. De Jong showed his class in the opening set but succumbed to Zverev's brilliance eventually.

Notably, Zverev was the 2024 French Open runner-up as he lost to Carlos Alcaraz in the final.