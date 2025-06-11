How Jasprit Bumrah has fared against England in Tests
What's the story
India's premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah is among the players to watch out for in the upcoming five-Test series against England.
He will lead India's pace attack in the series opener in Leeds, starting June 20.
Bumrah, the world's number one Test bowler, is set to play his fifth Test series against England.
Have a look at his Test numbers against the English side.
Stats
His overall stats against England
Between 2018 and 2024, Bumrah has played 14 Tests against England.
He is one of only eight Indians with 60-plus wickets against the side in Tests.
The right-arm pacer has taken 60 Test wickets at an incredible average of 22.16 against the Englishmen. No other Indian in the top 10 has a better average.
Notably, Ravichandran Ashwin leads the overall tally with 114 wickets.
Information
Bumrah in elite company
As per ESPNcricinfo, only three Indian pacers including Bumrah own 50-plus wickets against England in Tests. He is only behind Kapil Dev (85 wickets) and Ishant Sharma (67) in this regard.
England
Bumrah's Test stats in England
Bumrah is India's fourth-highest wicket-taker in England in Tests.
In just nine Tests, he has taken 37 wickets at a remarkable average of 26.27. His tally includes two five-wicket hauls.
Bumrah's bowling strike rate in the nation is incredible (57.8).
He is only behind Ishant (51), Kapil (43), and Mohammed Shami (42) in terms of Test wickets in England among Indians.
Victories
Contribution in India's victories
Bumrah has starred in several Test wins for India against England in the past.
His 5/85 in the 2018 Nottingham Test resulted in India's massive 203-run win over England.
Bumrah was sensational in the 2021 Nottingham Test too. He demolished the English line-up with figures of 5/64 in the first innings.
Bumrah's 6/45 against England in Visakhapatnam (2024) propelled India to a big win.
Career
Fastest Indian pacer to 200 Test wickets
Bumrah is among the best active bowlers in international cricket.
He leads the wicket column of the 2023-25 ICC World Test Championship cycle with 77 scalps. His average reads 15.09.
The star pacer was the highest wicket-taker of the 2024/25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy.
He also became the fastest Indian pacer to 200 Test wickets. In 45 Tests, he owns 205 wicket at 19.40.