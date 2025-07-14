Scott Boland attains best Test bowling average since 1915

Australian pacer Scott Boland has created history by achieving the best Test bowling average since 1915. The feat came during the third Test match against West Indies in Jamaica, which is a Day-Night affair. With his impressive figures of 3/34 in WI's first innings, Boland's Test bowling average now stands at an incredible 17.33, making him the best bowler in terms of average in over a century of Tests.

Spell How Boland has fared in this match Australia's four-man pace attack dismissed West Indies for just 143 runs as the visitors earned an 82-run first-innings lead. Boland was instrumental in this effort as he dismissed West Indies top-scorer John Campbell (36) and Shai Hope (23) with his angle and seam bowling. Tail-ender Shamar Joseph was his other victim as Boland finished with 3/34 from 13.1 overs. Notably, he was selected ahead of Nathan Lyon for this Test.

Record-breaking achievement Boland surpasses these names Boland's achievement is even more impressive considering he has bowled a minimum of 2,000 balls in the longest format. England's Sydney Barnes (16.43) is the only bowler since 1900 to have a better average than Boland, as per ESPNcricinfo (Minimum: 50 wickets). Meanwhile, India's Jasprit Bumrah (19.48), his compatriot Axar Patel (19.34), and New Zealand's Kyle Jamieson (19.73) are the only other active bowlers with sub-20 averages, having scalped at least 50 wickets.

Career highlights Presenting the numbers As per ESPNcricinfo, Barnes made his debut in 1901 and played his last Test in 1914. Boland has been active since 2021 and has taken 59 wickets across 14 Tests (26 innings) at an average of 17.33 (5W: 2). Among bowlers with at least 50 Test wickets since 1900, Australia's Bert Ironmonger ( 17.97) is the only one with a sub-18 average.